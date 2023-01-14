Read full article on original website
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over
Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived—and played football—and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything...
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
Idaho Falls issues snow event, parking restrictions in place
Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
East Idaho Eats: Cafe et Amour is offering delicious treats in all types of weather
RIGBY — We here in eastern Idaho know the weather can be unpredictable. Whether it’s blazing hot out or freezing cold, you can always bet on finding the perfect treat at Cafe Et Amour. Cafe et Amour offers hot coffee, cold fruit smoothies, breakfast items, and homemade treats...
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Three separate weekend incidents result in felony arrests
Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
Local man sentenced to prison for multiple gun threats
An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other. ...
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees
POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
