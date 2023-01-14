ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over

Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived—and played football—and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho

The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to prison for multiple gun threats

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested twice in a month for making threats with a gun was sentenced to prison Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Bruce Christopher Murray to serve a minimum of two years in prison for each aggravated assault charge, with an indeterminate period of three years for a total of five years. The sentences will be served concurrently, so time toward one will count for the other. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees

POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
POCATELLO, ID

