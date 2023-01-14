Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...
It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed
Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
Arkansas remains ranked in AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped 10 spots to No. 25 with a total of 115 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.
Razorbacks optimistic about catcher position in 2023
The catcher position has been a strength for the Arkansas Razorbacks more often than not since Dave Van Horn took over as head coach back in 2003. The Hogs will have a pair of new faces and relatively unknown commodities behind the plate this spring, but Van Horn feels better about the position after seeing it in action in fall practices.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 190: Saylor Poffenbarger
Transferring is hard. Sure, in the era of the transfer portal, it’s easier than ever to find a new home. But going through the actual process? It can take a toll. Fortunately for Arkansas, Saylor Poffenbarger chose right the second time, transferring to the Razorbacks from UConn. And she hasn’t looked back. Poffenbarger has already earned four SEC Freshman of the Week honors, and has her eyes set on being the league’s freshman of the year. And she has plenty of motivation to achieve those goals. Saylor plays in honor of her late brother, who passed away tragically at age 4.
Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother
Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman bemoans lack of 'competitive nature' after loss to Vanderbilt
What once was a promising Arkansas season has turned sour in a hurry. The Hogs gave up 63 points in the second half of Saturday’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Arkansas has now lost three games in a row, and five-star phenom Nick Smith Jr. is not walking through that door anytime soon as his battle with a nagging knee injury continues.
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Beat Penn State Again with Decision from Nation’s Tallest Wide Receiver
After a few quiet days, Arkansas football is back to landing players from the transfer portal, as wide receiver Tyrone Broden announced his commitment Sunday afternoon. The former Bowling Green standout had originally planned to reveal his next college choice Wednesday, but postponed his decision a few days so he could visit Fayetteville.
Razorbacks Not Giving Nick Smith Good Reason to Come Back
Unless Hogs go 3-3 in next few weeks, there will too high risk, too little reward for guard to return
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SHOW 8: Eric Musselman Live Tonight (Jan. 16)
FAYETTEVILLE – The eighth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place tonight (Jan. 16) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman, Chuck Barrett...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm is a Class Y felony that is punishable by up to 10 to 40 years or life in prison. There is no bond set at this time.
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
KHBS
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
