Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
WRAL
'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favorite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country
CNN — Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov was the star of one of President Vladimir Putin's favorite films -- about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents. Now he is classified as a "foreign agent" and faces criminal investigation. Smolyaninov was the hero of "Devyataya Rota" (The...
WRAL
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
CNN — Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
WRAL
5 killed as Russian airstrikes hit targets across Ukraine
CNN — Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Saturday as Russia carried out another series of missile attacks across the country, including one in Dnipro that hit a nine-story apartment building and killed at least five people. Missiles and explosions were heard everywhere from Lviv in the...
WRAL
Former Wagner commander flees to Norway and seeks asylum
CNN — A former commander in Russia's Wagner private military company has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after crossing that country's arctic border, according to Norwegian police and a Russian activist. Andrei Medvedev, in an interview with a Russian activist who helps people seek asylum abroad, said...
WRAL
Former Moscow-linked Church claims religious persecution as security raids heat up
CNN — The vertically shot video published last November shows no weapons, battlefield atrocities or even soldiers. But the sound of a patriotic Russian song reverberating through a church on Kyiv's famous Lavra monastery grounds seemed to open a new front in Ukraine's war with Russia. The church belongs...
WRAL
More than 80,000 people turn out for Tel Aviv protest against Netanyahu government
CNN — Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv Saturday night against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's proposed changes to the Israeli judicial system. Despite pouring rain over the city, police estimated that more than 80,000 people flooded central Tel Aviv's HaBima square and...
WRAL
UK government blocks Scotland's new gender recognition law
CNN — The UK government has blocked a new law intended to allowed trans people in Scotland to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis -- a controversial move that has added fuel to the already highly emotional debate over Scottish independence. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack announced on...
WRAL
Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada shot dead at her home in Kabul
CNN — Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and her security guard were shot dead her home in Kabul early Sunday morning, according to Kabul police. Nabizada represented Kabul in Afghanistan's parliament from 2019 until the government was deposed by the Taliban in August 2021. She was one of the few female former lawmakers who remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
WRAL
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
CNN — A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its...
WRAL
China's economy expanded by 3% in 2022
CNN — China's economy expanded by 3% in 2022, far below the government's target, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. It also marks one of the worst performances in nearly half a century. But economic growth grew by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, beating market...
Comments / 0