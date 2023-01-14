Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
Jeep catches fire at popular off-road site ‘The Wall’ near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park fire responded to Jeep that was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning, according to the department’s Twitter account. The incident happened at a popular off-road recreation area known as “The Wall” near Mile Marker 6 on the Pete Domenici Highway. The fire was put out and no […]
KFOX 14
Full-interview: Locos head coach Brian Clarhaut in studio to talk about his new squad
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There's a new man in charge here in El Paso, Brian Clarhaut and he's ready to hit the ground running with the Locomotive. Clarhaut, 36, spent the last six years coaching in Sweden before accepting the job here in the Sun City in December.
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KFOX 14
Las Crucens give their thoughts on direct flights out of Las Cruces to Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. KFOX14 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds
EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 15th through Jan. 21st
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass. Alameda Underpass will be closed completely. Crews will be working on...
El Paso News
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
KFOX 14
Corazon Historia Y Raices tours south central El Paso historic African American sites
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Corazon Historia Y Raices took the public on a historic tour of south central El Paso's African American sites of memory Saturday morning with Dr. David Dorado Romo. The event is hosted by Corazon Historia Y Raices which is part of the El...
krwg.org
PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
KFOX 14
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
Police: Man dies when he fails to negotiate curve, hits guard rail and wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 59-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in South-Central El Paso when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, hit a guard rail and concrete barrier and was ejected, El Paso police said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 6700 block of El […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso looking to get feedback on possible regulations for short-term rentals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, across the Borderland. The city is looking at limiting the number of STRs that can operate in one area, adding permit requirements, and enforcement actions. KFOX14 spoke to property...
List of El Paso closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KFOX 14
El Paso native's video of Salma Hayek at Golden Globes goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso native's TikTok video showing Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek picking out Mexican candy at the Golden Globes has gone viral. Hayek was seen on the red carpet Tuesday with Pulparindo and two Mazapan in her hands. Chriz Ortiz, a host and producer...
1 person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police report. The crash happened along Dyer at Ameen. No other details are immediately available, but we will update this story when we learn more. It was the second fatal crash in Northeast El […]
El Paso News
High Wind Warning for Sunday; Chilly Winds & Rain for MLK Day; 40s on Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies...
Comments / 0