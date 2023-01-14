ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vado, NM

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoyed their Sunday afternoon despite high winds

EL PASO, T.X. — As the sun city experienced warmer temperatures, high winds brought a breath of fresh air. Despite the weather, a surprisingly good amount of people showed up at the park. One person KFOX14 spoke with said they did not enjoy the wind, but most people we...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 15th through Jan. 21st

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass. Alameda Underpass will be closed completely. Crews will be working on...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

PowerUP Las Cruces EXPO & Training 2023 - Go All Electric

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with PowerUP Las Cruces Expo & Training organizing committee member, Don Kurtz, about the first-ever event on electrification in Las Cruces. He says there will be 50 booths where you can learn about all-electric homes and buildings, heating, cooling, induction-cooking, electric cars, buses & bikes, and a hands-on children’s museum section. The “FREE” PowerUP EXPO & Training will be held on Friday, January 20th, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue. Registration will be required for the Industrial Training on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for builders, construction, engineers and more. A $20 fee for the Industrial Training includes a breakfast burrito, boxed lunch, and reception ticket. https://meetinlascruces.com/powerup-expo-training/
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso native's video of Salma Hayek at Golden Globes goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso native's TikTok video showing Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek picking out Mexican candy at the Golden Globes has gone viral. Hayek was seen on the red carpet Tuesday with Pulparindo and two Mazapan in her hands. Chriz Ortiz, a host and producer...
EL PASO, TX

