Santa Clara County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy

Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills

BERKELEY, Calif. - A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated,...
BERKELEY, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines

MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide

OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Falling boulder briefly closes Highway 1 near Devil's Slide

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide. 
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road

Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA

