SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO