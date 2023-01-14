Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road after 30-feet deep sink hole opens up nearby
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County is still being hit hard by the storm systems moving through the Bay Area. Residents there are grappling with flooding, crumbling roads, and coastal damage as we head into the next round of heavy rainstorms. The rain has been coming down steadily for...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes on Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated,...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in Santa Cruz work to save road so they aren't trapped
Just off Highway 17 at Glenwood Drive in the Santa Cruz mountains a massive sinkhole has opened. Neighbors in the area are working to keep a culvert drain from clogging up and flooding the road so they won't be trapped with no way out.
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
Massive boulder on Hwy 1 near Devil's Slide removed, all lanes back open
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A massive boulder that fell onto Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide has been removed and all lanes are back open as of about 3:05 p.m. Monday. Earlier, the boulder had blocked the southbound lanes, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is on the scene […]
KSBW.com
Shelter in place ordered in south Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's is asking for some residents in south Santa Cruz County to shelter in place. According to an alert sent to residents in the area of White Road and Larkin Valley Road, the sheriff's office was asking people to shelter in place. The shelter-in-place order came as the sheriff's office "investigates a crime in the area," the alert read.
KTVU FOX 2
Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway. The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.
KSBW.com
Del Monte Ave closed near El Estero due to downed power lines
MONTEREY, Calif. — Del Monte Avenue was closed near El Estero Lake Monday afternoon due to damaged power lines caused by a crash. The city reported that the road was closed in both directions between Sloat Avenue and Camino Aguajito. The closure was reported at 1:15 p.m. The city...
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 13 in Oakland closed due to landslide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Highway 13 at Broadway Terrace in Oakland was closed Monday morning due to a landslide. Officials said mud and debris is spread across southbound lanes as crews work to clean the road. It started as one fallen tree but turned into a mudslide with a lot of...
Falling boulder briefly closes Highway 1 near Devil's Slide
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SFist
MLK Day Around the Bay: Two Dozen Cars Get Flat Tires From Pothole on 101
In honor of MLK Day, Caltrain’s NorCalMLK Celebration locomotive took a festive trip today from San Jose to San Francisco. It's the first time the free commemorative ride, which dates back to the 1980s, has happened in three years. [Mercury News]. The CHP is seeking the public's help in...
benitolink.com
Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road
Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
