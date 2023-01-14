Dalan’s 29 Points, 21 Rebounds Vaults Bearcats Past Warriors

Soren Dalan watches a rebound into his hands during the first half of W.F. West's 73-53 win over Washougal on Dec. 20.

At Rochester

BEARCATS 73, WARRIORS 57

W.F. West 20 20 22 11 — 73

Rochester 10 19 13 15 — 57

W.F. West: Jones 19, Brumfield 6, Klatush 5, Eiswald 5, Potter 5, Lutman 2, Dalan 29

Rochester: Rotter 12, A. Rodriguez 6, B. O’Connor 16, Robbins 6, Payne 11, Rodela 3, J. O’Connor 3

Soren Dalan had himself another one of those nights, and the W.F. West boys basketball team dispatched Rochester the second time this season for a 73-57 victory Friday night in 2A Evergreen league play.

Dalan scored 29 points and hauled in 21 rebounds to catapult the Bearcats past the Warriors, with some aid from guard Braden Jones, who scored 19 points and made four shots from distance in the dominant win.

Seven Bearcats scored in total, as W.F. West used a balanced attack to score 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters before putting in some subs in the fourth.

The Warriors were led in scoring by Brayden O’Connor, who notched 16 points, and Carson Rotter and Larenz Payne, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

W.F. West has less than 24 hours to get ready for a non-league battle on the road against White River at 4 p.m. Saturday while Rochester takes on Tumwater on Tuesday again at home for more league play.