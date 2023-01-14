Centralia Beats Montesano, Breaks 7-Game Skid

Cohen Ballard puts up an acrobatic shot during the first half of Centralia's 56-34 loss to Heritage on Dec. 2.

At Centralia

TIGERS 54, BULLDOGS 40

Montesano 15 7 6 12 — 40

Centralia 15 14 10 15 — 54

Montesano: Peterson 15, Olson 9, Adams 8, Stevenson 4, Damasiewicz 4

Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 14, Daarud 14, Sprague 3, Yeung 2, Haines 1

The Centralia boys basketball team got itself back into the win column for the first time in over a month Friday, beating Montesano 54-40 in a non-league contest on Ron Brown Court.

“The team defense was great tonight,” coach Kyle Donahue said. “For the first time this year, we played aggressive and intense for 32 minutes. I’m really proud of the step we took tonight.”

The defense stepped up after the first quarter, which saw the Tigers and Bulldogs tied at 15-15 eight minutes in. From there, the sides split in opposite directions, both of which went toward Centralia’s favor; the hosts scored 14 points in the second quarter, while holding their guests to just 13 in the second and the third combined.

Cohen Ballard led the way offensively for Centralia, pouring in 20 points on four 3-pointers, three shots inside the arc, and a free throw.

Down low, Carlos Vallejo scored 14 points, while David Daarud put in a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in his second straight game in double-figures.

“He’s had two great games in a row for us,” Donahue said. “He and Carlos are both sophomores and they’re starting to play really well together.”

Aidan Haines dished out six assists, and had five rebounds.

Centralia will get the weekend and the holiday off, then resume 2A EvCo play at Aberdeen on Tuesday.