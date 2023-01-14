Read full article on original website
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale
New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
liveforlivemusic.com
Colorado Springs Amphitheater The Sunset Gets Final Approval [Photos]
A new outdoor amphitheater is coming to Colorado Springs following the city council’s final approval of The Sunset. The 8,000-capacity venue from entertainment company Notes Live is expected to open for the 2024 touring season. First announced back in April 2022, Notes Live last week said it “plans to...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
SNAP increased pandemic benefits coming to an end
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount, after recent congressional action brought large changes to SNAP. According to a press release from El Paso County, during the pandemic, state and federal governments approved increased payments for those receiving funds through […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Colorado Springs retired couple ditch car for tricycles
In the heart of Colorado Springs, you'll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel.
KKTV
13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy. Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
Our next storm to bring heavy snow and travel impacts to the Front Range
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The next storm system aiming for Colorado, is set to bring better snow chances and travel impacts this week. As this system gets closer, wind and snow will start to pick up over the mountains Monday afternoon and begin to intensify into Tuesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times causing drops […]
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Hits Preliminary Infrastructure Jackpot
The city of Cripple Creek has hit a preliminary jackpot in its quest for $10 million-plus in infrastructure payouts. Last week, in a short meeting, mostly capped by awards, City Administrator Frank Salvato announced good news on the grant front, a critical part of the city’s efforts to attract workforce housing.
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
KKTV
Is the 3rd Monday in January the most depressing day of the year?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The third Monday in January is often nicknamed ‘”Blue Monday,” or the most depressing day of the year. This can be contributed to people feeling the failure of their New Year’s resolutions, getting credit card bills back from the holidays, and there generally isn’t much going on in the winter months.
kvor.com
Woman Cut During Fight at King Soopers
KKTV
Woman injured in stabbing near southeast Colorado Springs grocery store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after police say he attacked a woman with a knife near a Colorado Springs grocery store. Officers say a fight broke out between several people in the vicinity of the King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd. and that during the fight, the suspect slashed the victim across the face.
