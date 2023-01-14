ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ABC13 Houston

Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate banned 1 game for leaving bench

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae'Sean Tate were suspended one game for leaving the bench area during an altercation with the Sacramento Kings, the NBA announced. The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 139-114 road loss Friday, beginning after Houston's Garrison Mathews fouled Sacramento's...
ABC13 Houston

Sean Payton completes interview with Houston Texans

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says he "absolutely'' would consider coaching the Houston Texans in 2023, and on Monday, he took a potential step toward that. The Texans, who finished 3-13-1 and fired former coach Lovie Smith last week, completed an interview Monday night with Payton. Earlier in...
