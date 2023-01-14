ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize

No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KTVZ

Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé,’ arrested in Florida

A fugitive once featured on the reality show “90 Day Fiancé” was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Pennsylvania, had been on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list since June 2022. Police say Baltimore killed Kendell Jerome Cook at Cook’s barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in May 2021.
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy