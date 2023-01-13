Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
stlpublicradio.org
Soon-to-be demolished Belleville motel hosted Hollywood royalty in 1966
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. When an advance team searched for a temporary southern Illinois home for stars Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger during the filming of “In the Heat of the Night” in 1966, they landed on an iconic spot in Belleville.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
edglentoday.com
18-Year-Old Dies: ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he...
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder After Deadly St. Louis Collision
Brian Richard Kelly was driving 100 mph when he collided with an SUV, police say
Woman struck and killed by MetroLink train Sunday
On Sunday, MetroLink riders in Illinois experienced delays of up to an hour.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
Emergency crews respond to school bus accident Tuesday morning
Emergency crews were at the scene of an accident involving a school bus.
edglentoday.com
Chick-fil-A Construction Progress
Here is an updated view of the new Chick-fil-A coming to Glen Carbon!. © Copyright 2005-2023 RiverBender.com. All rights reserved. Serving the areas of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Maryville and the surrounding cities.
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
