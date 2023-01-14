Read full article on original website
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
PHOENIX (106) Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Bridges 8-16 4-4 21, Shamet 2-9 4-4 9, Wainright 1-4 0-0 2, D.Lee 3-11 0-0 8, Biyombo 4-5 0-0 8, Landale 1-2 3-3 5, Okogie 3-6 0-0 9, S.Lee 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 39-89 18-19 106.
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-16 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-84 23-28 126.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103.
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78.
UTEP 60, Charlotte 58
UTEP (10-8) Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Onyema 1-1 0-0 2, Solomon 5-11 0-0 10, Givance 3-7 0-0 6, Hardy 8-13 0-3 19, McKinney 1-4 6-10 8, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Sibley 2-4 0-0 5, Dos Anjos 4-5 0-0 10, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 6-13 60.
Rice 88, UTSA 81, OT
RICE (13-5) Fiedler 12-14 0-1 24, Evee 5-13 6-7 19, Mason 2-9 0-5 5, Olivari 9-18 7-9 30, Sheffield 1-5 2-4 4, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 2, Lieppert 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 15-26 88.
Toronto 123, N.Y. Knicks 121
TORONTO (123) Anunoby 3-10 2-2 10, Barnes 8-16 9-13 26, Siakam 7-19 6-7 20, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-3 18, VanVleet 10-23 8-8 33, Achiuwa 2-6 4-4 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 2-5 3-4 8, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-96 34-41 123.
Golden State 127, Washington 118
GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 5-7 5-6 17, Wiggins 6-15 1-1 14, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 12-28 11-12 41, Poole 12-20 1-1 32, Lamb 4-5 0-0 10, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-9 1-1 11, Moody 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-91 19-21 127.
Bengals' O-line decimated as they look ahead to Buffalo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance. However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line.
McDonough returns to lead Bulldogs to win
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Abby McDonough returned to score 21 points in leading Class A No. 4 Doddridge County to a 74-29 victory over Clay County in Little Kanawha Conference girls basketball Monday afternoon at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. McDonough, who missed the last two games, seemed...
High 5: Kesner's rare trip scores Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s Kiara Kesner, you may as well say, connected on a 5-point play for the Golden Tornado against Pendleton County on Saturday. Kesner nailed a 3-pointer from the right side in the game’s second quarter.
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
