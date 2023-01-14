Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Popular food pop-up Fet Fisk eyeing restaurant in Bloomfield's former Lombardozzi space
The former Lombardozzi restaurant space in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood could be getting new life as the well-known food pop-up business Fet Fisk is eyeing the space for a bar, restaurant and event space. Fet Fisk has run a pop-up dinner business for the past few years, serving Scandinavian-inspired dinners...
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
onstagepittsburgh.com
What’s On Stage Pittsburgh for the week of January 16th, 2023 to the end of February
Please note: Several companies have not yet announced their full 2023 season performances, so please check back for updates. In addition to their performances listed here, the Pittsburgh has other offerings and activities in the Cultural District, please visit https://trustarts.org to see the Trust’s full schedule . Opening This...
WCVB
Crochet away the cold: Meet the woman who blitzes neighborhoods with free scarves
PITTSBURGH — Suzanne Volpe calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”. She "bombs" Pittsburgh neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love. Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them. “It's fun, almost as much fun as putting them out,” she...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bridgeville welcomes senior living community
Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business
The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
nextpittsburgh.com
New bus schedules would make some riders headed Downtown transfer in Oakland
Construction is set to begin in the summer or fall on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system between Downtown and Oakland, but Pittsburgh Regional Transit is planning to institute some of the routing changes before it is completed, forcing some riders to switch buses in Oakland for commutes Downtown. Amy...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Phipps Conservatory show explores orchid and bonsai history, culture
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents an annual show highlighting the beauty and abundance of its orchid and bonsai collections. This year’s show will do that — and more. “Orchid and Bonsai Show: Origin Stories,” opening Saturday in the historic glass house in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, also will...
Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market
After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park
One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
wtae.com
Three Pittsburgh theater companies bring Fannie Lou Hamer's story to the stage
A new show opening in Pittsburgh Friday does more than just entertain. It educates and inspires. "Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" opens at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "Fannie Lou Hamer was an activist," Janis Burley Wilson, president and CEO of the center, said....
27 First News
How warm has January been?
We are about halfway through January, and while it was a colder weekend, it has been a mild month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania as temperatures climbed as high as 60°. Let’s look at how the temperatures have been through the first half of the month.
wtae.com
Tree of Life, Ebenezer Baptist come together for Unity Weekend in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Showing togetherness on this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day: That's what members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Tree of Life synagogue congregants did for Unity Weekend. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell attended both services. "They pray with us on our Sabbath...
Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
