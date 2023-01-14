Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
okctalk.com
Port of Peri Peri opens today
Opening today (Monday 1/16), The Port of Peri Peri offers flame-broiled chicken flavored with Portuguese peppers and herbs. Never frozen, the chicken is marinaded for a minimum of 24 hours. You can choose your own level of spice from Mild to Ultra-hot with several levels in between. The result is...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
Police Department Issues Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookie ‘Dealers’
It's Girl Scout Cookie season and I can't even tell you how much I am looking forward to tearing into a box of Samoas. I freaking love those cookies and always order multiple boxes. Samoas have been my favorite cookies since I first tasted them as a kid and then quickly developed an addiction to them.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
OKC Boat and RV show returns to the metro!
This weekend outdoor, camping, fishing and cruising lake enthusiasts are making their way to the State Fairgrounds as largest OKC Boat & RV Show is back for 2023.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma
Science Museum Oklahoma officially broke ground on the long-planned effort to add a fully revamped planetarium to the museum’s attractions. The post World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City
The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
Comments / 1