Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Port of Peri Peri opens today

Opening today (Monday 1/16), The Port of Peri Peri offers flame-broiled chicken flavored with Portuguese peppers and herbs. Never frozen, the chicken is marinaded for a minimum of 24 hours. You can choose your own level of spice from Mild to Ultra-hot with several levels in between. The result is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Madoc

U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma City

The leading fast-food restaurant franchise continues to bring its delectable foods closer to its numerous fans. Fans of Chick-Fil-A in the Oklahoma City metro are thrilled to now have their favorite restaurant conveniently located nearby. If there have been any challenges such as distance or traffic before they could access their favorite restaurant, this new location is going to mitigate them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

