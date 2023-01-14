Read full article on original website
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts traditional dance event weekly
Sunday's performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.
KRQE News 13
Enjoy M’tucci’s at home
We all know about M’tucci’s restaurants and their various locations around Albuquerque. Now it is time to bring it all home. If your New Year’s goal is to eat more meals at home or you are just looking to impress the next dinner party, M’tucci’s has the solution.
South Broadway Cultural Center launches new exhibit Thursday
A cultural center in ABQ is opening a new exhibit for a few weeks!
newmexicopbs.org
Antiques Roadshow Santa Fe
A special behind the scenes look at the spectacular happenings of the Santa Fe Antiques Roadshow event. Preacher, musician, and visionary folk artist, Elder Anderson Johnson’s work has touched many lives.
Taos, New Mexico
Taos, New Mexico, situated in the north central region of New Mexico, got its name from a phrase in the indigenous Tiwa language meaning “place of the red willows.” In 1540, Spanish explorers searching for the fabled “Seven Cities of Gold” came upon the Taos Pueblo, a cluster of adobe dwellings, some five stories tall, that have housed the Tiwa for more than 1,100 years and constitute the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States. Following Spanish conquest, a settlement grew, and the mission church of St. Francis of Assisi was built, which still stands today. At first relations between the Spanish and the Natives were amicable, however with the resentment of meddling by missionaries, the relations deteriorated, this would eventually lead to the 1680 pueblo revolt. With continuing tensions, adobe fortifications erected at the town’s center in 1796, which is now known as the Taos Plaza. American acquisition of New Mexico in 1847 triggered yet another insurrection at Taos. The region achieved territorial status in 1850, with Taos becoming known as the home of western scout Kit Carson. At the turn of the 19th century the town’s blend of native pageantry and Spanish tradition began attracting artists and writers, including D.H. Lawrence, Willa Cather and Georgia O’Keeffe. They would draw inspiration from the natural beauty of Taos. The mountains are rugged and beautiful. The nearby Rio Grande Gorge which descends about 800 feet, offers incredible rafting. Taos remains a vibrant center of creative expression, cultural diversity and is rich with spiritual traditions.
2023 Food Truck Rally features dozens of local vendors
Attendees were able to vote for their favorites using QR codes around the event.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
errorsofenchantment.com
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
Santa Fe group focuses on eliminating trash in city with pop-up event
A local group is trying to protect their city from litter.
KOAT 7
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
Waiting for some mail or an Amazon package? You'll have to wait until Tuesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
