ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New Miami football protential transfer targets

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee and Mississippi safety Tysheem Johnson are potential transfers that the Miami football program targets through the portal. Lee had 1,062 yards and six touchdowns with 30 receptions for 219 yards and another TD. Johnson was a two-year starter at Mississippi. Lee was injured in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy