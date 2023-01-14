Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona youth academy La Masía
Ronaldinho delighted Barcelona supporters by winning the Champions League, two La Liga championships, and thrilling the world with his Samba style during his five years at the Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, might soon see more of Ronaldinho’s magic. Joo de Assis Moreira, the Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, is now undergoing a...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score
It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming reunion with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia ahead of Supercopa Clasico
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo met up with his ex-club's current players to wish them luck before the final against Barcelona.
sportszion.com
“He is happy, motivated and likes this new adventure” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti claims Cristiano Ronaldo no regret over Al-Nassr move
Cristiano Ronaldo is never far away from the discussion as it was proved by time and time again and it has occurred once more after the journalists asked about him Carlo Ancelotti before the much-anticipated game for Real Madrid against Barcelona. Real Madrid will be playing in the Super Cup...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema refuses to discuss 'difficult' World Cup exit ahead of Supercopa final
Karim Benzema refused to discuss the "difficult" events that saw him withdrawn from France's World Cup squad.
Yardbarker
Chelsea close to beating Juventus to Bundesliga attacker
Juventus is one of the clubs interested in a move for Marcus Thuram, but they are facing defeat in the race for his signature. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer after deciding against extending his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and he could even start talking to clubs now.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani: “Hellas Verona Game Dangerous But We Have To Win Three Points Today”
Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani warned that the Nerazzurri face a difficult opponent in Hellas Verona this evening, but that it was imperative to win. Simone Inzaghi’s side welcome the relegation-threatened Gialloblu to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this evening, and victory would see them move to within a point of second-placed AC Milan in the Serie A table.
Arsenal take big step towards Premier League title, Barcelona's statement win over Real Madrid, more
If big wins are what build confidence ahead of chasing trophies, then Arsenal and Barcelona got a big boost. Here's what you missed this weekend.
Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
How can Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?
A look at how Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League in what has been a difficult season for the Reds
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Striker Edin Dzeko Disappointed Against Hellas Verona But Is Preparing For AC Milan Clash, Italian Media Argu
Inter striker Edin Dzeko has come in for criticism after failing to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A yesterday. As reported by L’Interista.it, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international underwhelmed at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after starting the match against the Gialloblu, and was withdrawn midway through the second half for Joaquin Correa.
Yardbarker
(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid
Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish. La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.
sportszion.com
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M
After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
FOX Sports
Leader PSG loses 1-0 at Rennes, Monaco routs Ajaccio 7-1
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé couldn't stop Paris Saint-Germain losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight away defeat in the French league on Sunday as its lead over second-place Lens dropped to three points. PSG started with Messi and Neymar in attack before...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Lead Inter Milan 2-0 In Clashes In Finals Ahead Of Supercoppa Italiana, Italian Media Highlight
AC Milan have the advantage over Inter in meetings between the two derby rivals in finals ahead of Wednesday’s Supercoppa Italiana clash. This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who note that the two sides have met in a total of two finals so far, and that the Rossoneri have won both of them.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
