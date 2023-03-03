Al Nassr match schedule 2023: When does Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr has created much buzz about the club and brought global attention to the team and the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr sit second in the Saudi top-flight standings and they are gunning for a league title, hoping to qualify for next year's AFC Champions League in the process. They were eliminated in the semis of the Saudi Super Cup, but they are still alive into the quarterfinals of the King Cup of Champions.

Now 38 years old, Ronaldo signed on with Al Nassr after the mutual cancellation of his Manchester United contract that left him free to sign with any club.

Ronaldo's official debut with the club came on Sunday, January 22. Here are details on his next match, highlights from his previous contests, and what the rest of the season holds in store for the Portuguese superstar.

Al Nassr next match

Having scored a brace in his first match in Saudi Arabia as part of a Riyadh All Stars XI against PSG , Ronaldo made his proper debut for Al Nassr with a 1-0 win over Ettifaq at home, putting in a good performance.

Despite a loss to Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup (Al Ittihad went on to win that competition), Al Nassr and Ronaldo rebounded with three wins in their next four league matches and CR7 was at the centre of it all with several multi-goal games.

Next up, Al Nassr and Ronaldo could get revenge against Al-Ittihad in a league match on Thursday, March 9. It's arguably one of the biggest matches of their stretch run with both clubs battling for the Saudi league title.

Al Nassr next match: at Al-Ittihad (away)

at Al-Ittihad (away) Competition: Saudi Professional League (Matchday 20 of 30)

Saudi Professional League (Matchday 20 of 30) Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) Date / Time: 8:30 p.m. local time

Global date, time for Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr

Date Kickoff time USA Thurs, March 9 12:30 ET Canada Thurs, March 9 12:30 ET UK Thurs, March 9 17:30 GMT Australia Fri, March 10 04:30 AEDT India Thurs, March 9 23:00 IST Hong Kong Fri, March 10 01:30 HKT Malaysia Fri, March 10 01:30 MYT Singapore Fri, March 10 01:30 SGT New Zealand Fri, March 10 06:30 NZDT

Al Nassr match schedule 2023

Al Nassr sit second in the Saudi Pro League, and will look to push to finish top in order to secure the league title and qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut on January 22 vs Ettifaq in league play after he served a two-game suspension, and helped earn a 1-0 win.

The club is also still alive in the King Cup of Champions, which is the domestic cup competition in Saudi Arabia. Should Al Nassr progress past the quarterfinals in March, they will contest the semifinals sometime in April, with a date not yet determined.

They were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup, which is structured as a mini four-team tournament just like the Supercopa de Espana, which happens to be held in the Arab country. They were beaten 3-1 by Al Ittihad, who went on to lift the trophy.

Date Competition Stage Opponent Thu, Mar. 9 Saudi Pro League Matchday 20 at Al Ittihad Tue, Mar. 14 King Cup of Champions Quarterfinals vs. Abha Sat, Mar. 18 Saudi Pro League Matchday 21 vs. Abha April (TBD) King Cup of Champions Semifinal TBD Tue, Apr. 4 Saudi Pro League Matchday 22 at Al Adalah Sun, Apr. 9 Saudi Pro League Matchday 23 at Al Feiha Wed, Apr. 26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 24 vs. Al Raed TBD King Cup of Champions Final TBD* Tue, May 2 Saudi Pro League Matchday 25 at Al Hilal Mon, May 8 Saudi Pro League Matchday 26 vs. Al Khaleej Sun, May 14 Saudi Pro League Matchday 27 at Al Tai Fri, May 19 Saudi Pro League Matchday 28 vs. Al Shabab Thu, May 25 Saudi Pro League Matchday 29 at Al Ittifaq Tue, May 30 Saudi Pro League Matchday 30 vs. Al Fateh

* Neutral site

Are Al Nassr playing in the Asian Champions League?

This season, Al Nassr did not qualify for the 2022/23 Asian Champions League (known as the AFC Champions League after the confederation name).

The Saudi Pro League gets three automatic spots into the 2023/24 AFC Champions League group stage and one qualifying slot . The 2021/22 and 2022/23 champions of the Saudi Pro League get two of the direct berths, while the other goes to the 2022/23 King Cup champion. The slot in the qualifying stages goes to the 2021/22 King Cup winner Al Fayha.

Should Al Nassr win the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League or the King Cup, they would automatically qualify for next season's AFC Champions League. Al Nassr have never won the AFC Champions League, but the club did reach the final in 1995, its only appearance in that stage of the tournament.

Al Nassr scores, results 2022/23

Upon Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in mid-January, Al Nassr had only lost one match all season, a 1-0 defeat against Al Taawoun back on the second day of the season.

Their second loss of the season came in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Ittihad.