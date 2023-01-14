Police charge two in recent fatal fight

Two men are jailed without bond on a charge of first-degree murder of a man who was killed earlier this month in Southeast Rocky Mount after a fight broke out, the municipality said.

Mark Lee Smith, 36, and Dontarious Whitehead, 32, were arrested on Friday by police in connection with the first homicide this year in Rocky Mount, which claimed the life of Darnell Battle, City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown said in a news release.

Officers at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 5 responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress and found Battle, 30, laying on the ground, police have said.

First responders provided life-saving measures, but Battle died at the scene of injuries sustained during the fight, police have said.

According to Brown in the news release, the investigation revealed Smith and Whitehead were attending a party at a residence when they encountered Battle on the pavement in front of that residence.

Smith and Whitehead began to argue with Battle, which escalated into a physical assault, Brown said.

Both Smith and Whitehead are close associates and both lived in the 1600 block of Hargrove, Brown said.

Both Smith and Whitehead are due on Wednesday before the Edgecombe County District Court, Brown said.

State Public Safety records said Smith was convicted in 2018 in Craven County for resisting an officer, miscellaneous motor vehicle violations and having an open container of alcohol after consumption.

The records also said Smith was convicted in 2018 in Washington County for resisting an officer and in 2015 in Nash County for the same offense.

The records also said Smith was convicted in 2011 in Edgecombe County for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal drugs and in 2008 in Edgecombe County for hit-and-run.