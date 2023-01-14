Read full article on original website
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
hoopsrumors.com
Lakers Notes: Cousins, Leonard, Brown, Davis, Reaves, Walker
DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard were impressive during workouts with the Lakers, coach Darvin Ham told reporters, including Dave McMenamin of ESPN, after Saturday’s practice. Both free agent centers auditioned Friday for L.A., which is seeking frontcourt help with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury. “They both looked...
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Damian Lillard helps Blazers blast Mavericks, 136-119
Damian Lillard recorded 36 points and 10 assists while outplaying Dallas star Luka Doncic to lead the Portland Trail Blazers
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Playing with them dudes was like a cheat code" - Tyson Chandler gives insight into playing alongside Chris Paul and Jason Kidd
Tyson Chandler discussed playing alongside the genius of Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and Phoenix Suns Chris Paul during his career.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
2 Players Suspended For Rockets-Clippers Game
Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate have both been suspended for Sunday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers
For the second straight excruciating loss, the Los Angeles Lakers took umbrage with the officiating on a potentially game-winning play. On Thursday, LeBron James expressed displeasure with the refs’ performance in the Lakers’ double-overtime defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. (The NBA acknowledged LeBron was fouled on a last-second layup attempt, though stood by the non-call […] The post Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another deflating loss on Monday night after losing a close one to the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over in LA’s final possession and they didn’t even get a chance to get a shot up in what could have been a game-winning attempt. After the game Lakers […] The post Russell Westbrook’s last-second blunder vs. Sixers draws strong reaction from Lakers coach Darvin Ham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies rout short-handed Suns for 10th straight win
Ja Morant scored 29 points and Desmond Bane added 28 as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the visiting Phoenix Suns 136-106
FOX Sports
Golden State visits Washington after Kuzma's 40-point game
Golden State Warriors (21-22, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points in the Washington Wizards' 112-108 loss to the New York Knicks. The Wizards have gone 11-9 in home...
ClutchPoints
