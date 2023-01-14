Read full article on original website
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Jarrett Farms In Ramona Celebrating Reopening With New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening Saturday with new ownership. Jarrett Farms can be used for everything from a wedding venue to birthday parties. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke to the new owners about why they wanted to renovate the space.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
Jarrett Farms Now Open With New Ownership, Renovations
A popular resort in Ramona is back open on Saturday with new ownership and modern renovations. There's 114 acres of land at the Jarret Farms. The property has been open since the 80s and the new owners say they are excited to bring it back to life. The Resort at...
New natural stone staircase opens at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — A new natural stone staircase is now open at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority announced this week. The staircase is part of the ongoing trail renovation work that’s part of the Turkey Mountain Master Plan. The staircase is built entirely from Turkey Mountain’s own natural...
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
Thousands expected to attend MLK parade in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade is set to take place in downtown Tulsa on Monday. Thousands of people are expected to attend the parade, which will feature floats, music and marchers, according to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society. The...
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
Hundreds Of Entrants Take Part In Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade In Tulsa
Hundreds of floats packed the Greenwood District to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 44th annual Tulsa parade. Raitta Rogers took part in the parade for the first time. She handed out copies of her book, which is about her early life and how the choices she made landed her in prison.
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
Welltown Brewing Pauses Alcohol Sales After License Expires
A Tulsa brewery says they're temporarily pausing alcohol sales because their liquor license wasn't renewed on time. Welltown Brewery posted the announcement on social media, saying there was a clerical error with a third-party company they use to handle their licenses. They say they're working with them to resolve it...
Owners Of Coney Island In Tulsa Worried About Keeping Restaurant's Doors Open
As a downtown Tulsa restaurant celebrates 97 years of business, the owner is worried they’re in danger of closing. Coney Island is a go-to lunch spot for many people who work and live downtown. Steve Gregory has been eating here since the 90s, stopping by at least once a...
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
