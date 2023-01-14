Read full article on original website
Brad Cox
2d ago
that is atrocious that this man lost his life because they had the wrong house and adress what not.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
Two men indicted for fatal 2020 home invasion on Levert Street
Two men have been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury for capital murder and several other charges stemming from a deadly 2020 home invasion.
Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
WAFF
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
WHNT-TV
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
WAFF
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant paid respects to someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. One week ago, gunfire between two groups at a 21st birthday party killed 20-year-olds...
HPD: Newson Road Shooting now a homicide investigation
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the victim of the shooting on Newson Road Friday night has passed away.
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
WAFF
ACL Cornhole Regional held in Huntsville
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect
By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
WAFF
‘Firm but fair”: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Rick Singleton looks back on 50 year career
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s getting harder to find people who have chosen a career and stayed in that career for any length of time. Try 50 years. That is the career Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is saying goodbye to today as he heads into retirement. WAFF 48′s...
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
FOUND SAFE: Emergency missing child alert cancelled for Limestone County teen
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a teen who went missing from Athens on Friday.
Comments / 6