Hazel Green, AL

Comments / 6

Brad Cox
2d ago

that is atrocious that this man lost his life because they had the wrong house and adress what not.

WSMV

Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, TN
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation

Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

ACL Cornhole Regional held in Huntsville

The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect

By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 arrested on murder charges in fatal Huntsville shooting

Two men have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Huntsville Tuesday night. Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police said John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, face charges after an incident in the 200 block of Derrick Street on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The victim,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

