Greg McElroy sees Florida improving in Year 2 under Billy Napier, but he’s concerned about the Gators due to what he sees as a lack of patience in the Gator fanbase. “The team that I’m most concerned about, right now, in the SEC, are the Florida Gators,” McElroy said in a Monday video post. “I think they’re going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it’s the Spurrier era, and if they’re not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO