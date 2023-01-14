Read full article on original website
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Florida RB Nay'Quan Wright announces in-state transfer destination
Nay’Quan Wright is staying in the Sunshine State. The former Florida running back will continue his career at USF after 4 seasons with the Gators. The Bulls announced Wright as a transfer signee for Alex Golesh’s program. Wright, a former 4-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators lose to Wildcats after turnover-heavy second half
The Florida Gators’ dominant first-half defensive wasn’t enough. Turnovers allowed Kentucky to climb back into the game. Florida senior guards KK Deans and Nina Rickards carried the load offensively, but they couldn’t fend off Kentucky’s comeback. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) was defeated at home by Kentucky...
Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
OL Jake Guarnera Talks Latest Gators Visit, QB DJ Lagway: 'Very Appealing'
Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera has emerged as an early recruit of interest for the Florida Gators in the class of 2024.
Gators Forward Colin Castleton Eclipses 1,000-Point Mark at Florida
Colin Castleton becomes the first Gators player to surpass the 1,000-point total in orange and blue threads since Chris Chiozza in 2018.
Alabama OL Transfer Commits to Florida
Florida picks up a much-needed transfer at offensive tackle as Alabama's Damieon George Jr. has committed to the Gators.
alachuachronicle.com
Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
Action News Jax
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy 'concerned' about Florida due to fanbase's lack of patience
Greg McElroy sees Florida improving in Year 2 under Billy Napier, but he’s concerned about the Gators due to what he sees as a lack of patience in the Gator fanbase. “The team that I’m most concerned about, right now, in the SEC, are the Florida Gators,” McElroy said in a Monday video post. “I think they’re going to be better this upcoming year than they were this past year. The problem is, a lot of their fanbase thinks it’s the Spurrier era, and if they’re not going out winning 10 games and winning every game by 40, then Billy Napier is doing a piss-poor job.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bishop Berlin visits Mt. Pleasant UMC
Members of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church filled the old, historic building with music, prayer, and laughter on Sunday morning as they welcomed the newly appointed Bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. “Mt. Pleasant UMC is an important place in the Florida conference because it is...
fox35orlando.com
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WCJB
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetown Medieval Faire kicks off
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire kicked off its first of three straight weekends on Saturday. The Faire will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, followed by 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Sweetwater Wetlands Park acquires electric tram
Sweetwater Wetlands Park recently acquired an electric tram to accommodate people with mobility challenges. In a city of Gainesville press release, the 10-passenger tram was purchased for $37,180 using the Wild Spaces & Public Places half-cent sales tax. The tram allows for guided tours where park visitors can learn about...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
theplaidhorse.com
Aaaron Vale and I Adermie R 4 Capture Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Grand Prix at WEC – Ocala
The $100,000 Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Grand Prix was the highlight event of week III during the 2023 Winter Spectacular Show Series at World Equestrian Center – Ocala. Chilly temperatures couldn’t freeze out the crowd or competition as the stands were packed to watch a strong field of the world’s best compete for the lion’s share of the prize money under the lights in the WEC Grand Arena. Aaron Vale saved the best for last as he piloted Lori Osterstock’s I Adermie R 4 (Den Ham Blue R x W.Adermie 1) to triumph.
Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak
The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.
