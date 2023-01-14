ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Come and make a clay ornamental bird house at Athens Arts in Crawfordsville. Participants will learn a slab technique to make a bird house that each artist can take home when its complete. At the first session on Feb. 9 the class will build the bird house. On March 2,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Annual cheer campaign wraps up

Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program

Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

John Gibbs

John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Hunt & Son Funeral Home.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Jan. 17, 2023

• Warrant served in the 100 block of South Blair Street — 2:21 a.m. • Donald Creighton Harrington, 56, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 2:50 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at North Washington and West North streets...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

SAC Swimming: Athenians take 2nd on both sides, Charger girls 3rd

There was plenty of excitement inside the Crawfordsville pool on Saturday as all three Montgomery County swim and dive teams competed in the 2023 Sagamore Conference Championships. Crawfordsville came in as the defending champion on the boys side but the 2023 title belonged to Lebanon as the Tigers scored 378 points to claim the title. The Athenian boys took second scoring 353 points with North Montgomery placing sixth and Southmont eighth.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss

CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe

Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

