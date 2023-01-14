ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville police investigating armed robbery

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis

Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

