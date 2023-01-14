Read full article on original website
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Sinkhole that shut down McCarty Street in Downtown Indy happened during 'planned utility relocation, DPW said
INDIANAPOLIS — A sinkhole has shut down a busy downtown Indianapolis street for at least 24 hours. McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street is shut down after after the street collapsed Monday afternoon. According to a foreman at the cleanup site, the sinkhole crosses the entire street...
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Man arrested after toddler seen with gun on television in Beech Grove
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces neglect charges after a toddler was seen on television wielding a handgun.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
The number of suspected overdoses over the weekend is 11, but without toxicology testing, it may be impossible to say for sure.
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department investigating the theft of a gravestone
BROWN CO. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Fleener Cemetery located on Upper Oak Ridge Road. A gravestone from Fleener Cemetery was recently found at the Rockville Cemetery in Rockville, Indiana, dumped, along with a cross with no identifying marks.
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Indy's west side near W. 16th St. and Kessler Boulevard.
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
Death investigation on near north side
Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis.
3 new housing projects to replace vacant buildings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three housing developments are scheduled to begin this year in Marion County. They will replace old, vacant buildings in Broad Ripple, Fountain Square and the near east side. The projects are expected to bring more than 630 new apartments for rent across the city. Guilford Midtown Project:...
