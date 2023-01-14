Read full article on original website
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Hunt & Son Funeral Home.
Journal Review
Solid Tweet
Come and make a clay ornamental bird house at Athens Arts in Crawfordsville. Participants will learn a slab technique to make a bird house that each artist can take home when its complete. At the first session on Feb. 9 the class will build the bird house. On March 2,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
Journal Review
Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe
Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
WLFI.com
"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week. "It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said. 56-year-old Billie Davis has been...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
indianapolismonthly.com
Indulge Yourself In Pizza & Libations
Back in 2014, Nathan and Leah Huelsebusch chose the sleepy Johnson County town of Bargersville as the site of their first Taxman Brewing Company gastropub. Inspired by the three years they lived in Belgium for business, the couple started serving small-batch dubbels and steak frites in the shadow of the hulking Umbarger & Sons grain elevators across the road, a farm-town metropolis that is equal parts Marvel Universe and Petticoat Junction.
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
wbiw.com
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Journal Review
Letter: Couple grateful for local health care
I am writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville and Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. On Jan. 2, 2023, my wife had an emergency and I had to rush her to the Crawfordsville’s emergency room. Despite the hospital being full, the staff there looked for other locations to ensure that the exceptional treatment could be continued and she was subsequently transferred to Franciscan in Lafayette where she stayed in the ICU for three more days.
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
readthereporter.com
Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks
At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
