Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Hunt & Son Funeral Home.
Journal Review
SAC Swimming: Athenians take 2nd on both sides, Charger girls 3rd
There was plenty of excitement inside the Crawfordsville pool on Saturday as all three Montgomery County swim and dive teams competed in the 2023 Sagamore Conference Championships. Crawfordsville came in as the defending champion on the boys side but the 2023 title belonged to Lebanon as the Tigers scored 378 points to claim the title. The Athenian boys took second scoring 353 points with North Montgomery placing sixth and Southmont eighth.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 17, 2023
• Warrant served in the 100 block of South Blair Street — 2:21 a.m. • Donald Creighton Harrington, 56, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 2:50 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at North Washington and West North streets...
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
Journal Review
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe
Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
Comments / 0