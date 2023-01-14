Read full article on original website
Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
'Defense wins games': Helena Capital stays stingy in win over Kalispell Flathead
HELENA — Megan Swanson of Helena Capital scored a career-high 21 points on Saturday in a 47-28 win over Kalispell Flathead. But after the game, all Swanson wanted to talk about was defense — a defense that was once again the story, holding the Bravettes under 30 and under 10 points in each of the four quarters played Saturday at the Bears Den.
Helena Bighorns extend their winning streak to eight games
Thanks to a hat trick from Braden Cunningham the Helena Bighorns won their eighth straight game thanks to a 5-1 win over Butte on Saturday night. Cunningham opened the game with a goal in the first period. Butte tied it at 1-1, yet the Bighorns scored the next four. Cunningham scored in the second and third periods. Tyler Bloom and Darby McCarthy also found the back of the net. Helena's Keaton Woolsey stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Lady Bulldogs wrestlers keep on keepin on
Butte got thier first team win at the Hellgate tourney! (Photo Geno Liva for Butte Sports) A great team effort for the Lady Bulldogs. They continue to make strides. “We won our first team title at the Hellgate Girls Tournament.” said coach Geno Liva. Sophie Grunhuvd won the...
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
Dense Fog Advisory For Bozeman and Helena Through Tuesday Morning
When it hasn't been snowing, it's been very foggy in the valleys of southwest Montana so far this week. Dense fog has created dangerous driving conditions at times. There are a few tricks for driving in foggy conditions, and Montanans aren't the best at remembering them sometimes. (The complaining on local driving/weather conditions groups will prove me right on that.) Anyway, this the is most important tip from Weather.gov:
National Endowment for the Arts grants go to Montana projects like MMIW play and Native ceramics
A round of federal funding will pay for western Montana workshops on Native American ceramic practices; elementary students learning poetry and Plains Indian sign language, translating some work into Salish, and an original touring play addressing the issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The National Endowment for the Arts...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town
What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
MDT Aeronautics Board to host meeting this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will hold a meeting where the Aeronautics Board will review applications and take public comment on airport improvement projects. The meeting is this Tuesday and Wednesday in the East and West Auditorium of MDT Headquarters in Helena. A full agenda can...
Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Theft in Fake Cancer Scheme
The Kalispell woman who pleaded guilty last year to soliciting at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of thyroid cancer was sentenced Jan. 13 to a four-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence meted out in Flathead County...
3rd Party to Investigate Allegations Against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel; City of Libby Looks to Rebuild local Police Commission
Press Release, Mayor Peggy Williams Issued Saturday Jan. 7. The City of Libby has hired an independent investigator recommended by Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations by three former City of Libby police officers against Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel. Breck Law Office, Columbia Falls, has been engaged to conduct the investigation.
Kohl's Expands Presence in Montana with Upcoming Opening of New North Kalispell Store
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Daily Interlake and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Montarise brings new zoning change to Flathead County Planning Board
A subdivision between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the planning board in October returned before the board on Wednesday night.
