FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Surging Tigers and a pair of Loggers enjoy a big week
By Ray Hamill — Three local high school athletes have been impressing beyond the Redwood Curtain in recent weeks, while one local basketball team has come storming out of the gates in the Big 5. And that gets all of them the nod for this week’s Athletes and Team...
humboldtsports.com
Wildcats look to bounce back from first league loss
The Ferndale Wildcats’ Little 4 championship hopes took a hit on Friday night in a 53-37 loss at South Fork. With the loss, the Cats dropped to 1-1 in league play and 11-5 overall, and they are now tied with the Cubs for second in the Little 4, one win back of St. Bernard’s (2-0).
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Loggers remain No. 1; Crusaders make a move
By Ray Hamill — There is no change at the top in our Power Rankings from a week ago, but there’s movement elsewhere in an impressive top five. It continues to be an outstanding season for the H-DNL teams, with our top-five teams boasting a very impressive 66-20 combined record.
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: LoCO Quake Bot, a Running Tally of Humboldt’s Shaky Moments
… aaand another one. Early this morning, Humboldt experienced its latest medium-sized earthquake, oh boy. Did you feel it? Did you enjoy it? Love Humboldt, as they say. With all the recent rumbling in mind, we thought y’all might want to keep better score of our planet’s local movements at home, so we cooked up this handy dandy LoCO Quake Bot page showing the sizes and locations of the last 50 notable earthquakes to disturb our peace. The list and map will update whenever the ground trembles with a force greater than 1.5M. You can find this tool by pulling down the News Gizmos tab on our homepage.
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
kymkemp.com
Haggard Highways and Rough Roads Recovering From Nearly a Month of Storms
The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts that the torrential rains and strong winds that have battered the North Coast and the Emerald Counties for nearly a month should taper to showers before becoming sunny on Thursday. Rain is not expected to return until the end of this month. Road...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 272: Houseless tragedy, extremist fear, Spiderman, Netflix, disasters, more
Reports indicate a houseless woman was killed accidentally in the recycling process after taking refuge in a Eureka dumpster, a Ferndale pride event was canceled at its original venue in fear of an extremist response, earthquakes and major storms have spawned woes, ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire was spotted on the North Coast, a notorious short-time Humboldt County resident is the subject of Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,’ an accused Eureka double-murderer and evader could be going to prison for life without parole, a young man was sentenced after a violent Eureka attack following the Fourth of July fireworks in Eureka, the County of Humboldt thanked the inspectors who saved a days-stuck Rio Dell earthquake victim, popular newsman Dave Silverbrand — who interviewed a US president and starred in ‘Outbreak’ — passed away, burgers and more are once again available at Fortuna’s historic Bob’s Footlongs, Jack in the Box is eyeing another Eureka location in the Target parking lot, and event suggestions.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
kymkemp.com
A Bicyclist Received Serious Injuries After a Vehicle Struck Them Near Fortuna
About 11:16 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting that she had struck a bicyclist on Hwy 101 near Fortuna. But she said she could not locate the person after she struck them. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the person who reportedly has major injuries according to the scanner.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Humboldt County, California
Discover the best hotels in Humboldt County, California including Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Arcata Inn, Carter House Inns, Hampton Inn & Suites Arcata, CA, Best Western Country Inn, Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast Hotel, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, The Shelter Cove Oceanfront Inn.
kymkemp.com
One Detained at Gunpoint After Foot Chase in Eureka
Just before 5 p.m., Eureka Police officers began chasing a suspect in the 1400 block of N Street. Multiple officers including a K-9 were called to respond. Within a few minutes, an officer detained the suspect at gunpoint. Our reporter, Ryan Hutson, arrived on scene as officers placed the suspect...
kymkemp.com
‘He literally came out of nowhere…dressed all in black’–Driver Describes Hitting Man Near Fortuna Saturday Night
The driver of a northbound vehicle that struck a man on Hwy 101 north of the 12th Street onramp from Fortuna late Saturday night described the terrible collision to us by phone. The man told us that he had taken his wife to the Redwood Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room because...
kymkemp.com
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Chron Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Chronicle laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Chronicle’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
