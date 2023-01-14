Riverside County deputy killed was former SDPD officer

SAN DIEGO — A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, authorities said.

Darnell Calhoun, 30, was identified as the deputy who died while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call around 4:20 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, Sheriff Chad Bianco with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news conference Friday.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun, an SDPD officer until 2022. This evening, he was killed in the line of duty while protecting Lake Elsinore. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, & colleagues in SDPD and @RSO. #SDPD6901,” SDPD tweeted.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the tragedy via social media.

“Our hearts are broken after hearing about the line of duty death of @RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun. We send our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department,” SDSO tweeted.

Calhoun was a husband, a son and would’ve been a father, an emotional Bianco told reporters.

When a second deputy responded to the scene, they found Calhoun wounded in the street and a gun fight between the suspect and the second deputy ensued, according to authorities. Bianco said he is not sure of the circumstances of the initial contact between the suspect and Calhoun.

The suspect was then shot by the second deputy, treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, Bianco stated. He’s currently in critical condition and in sheriff’s custody.

Calhoun was taken to a local hospital where he was originally listed in serious condition but later died, FOX 5’s affiliate station KTLA reported .

Lake Elsinore is located approximately 75 miles northeast of San Diego.

Two weeks earlier, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. The gunman later died after a pursuit that culminated in a shootout with law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.