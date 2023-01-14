ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Deputies search Wood Village for suspect in multi-vehicle crash

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Friday night searching for a suspect in Wood Village.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash near Northeast 242nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office expects they’ll survive they’re injuries.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 8:30 p.m.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were concluding their search.

The suspect was not located, but the sheriff’s office said they know who he is and will be investigating.

