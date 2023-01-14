ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Lathan Ransom Staying at Ohio State for Senior Season

Lathan Ransom is staying at Ohio State for his senior season. The Buckeye safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead opting to return at OSU for another year, his father told the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom legitimized himself as a potential early draft entrant with a breakout junior season...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff

The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster

Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Defensive Tackle Jayden Jackson Was Thrilled to Receive an Offer from Ohio State, Justin Scott Will Commit Jan. 31, Adrian Posse Decommits from Auburn

Jayden Jackson remembers all too well watching Ohio State growing up. So when OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered him on Wednesday, the defensive tackle prospect couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’ve been there multiple times and I was hoping that would be a school I eventually got an...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Greg Schiano earns football pledge from 4-star athlete during Ohio State hoops classic

Rutgers is having a good day. In addition to the men’s basketball team getting sweet revenge against Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in front of a packed house, and Steve Pikiell adding a commitment from five-star, top-10 prospect Ace Bailey after the game, Greg Schiano joined the spoils when four-star athlete Gabriel Winowich, from Detroit Country Day in Franklin, Mich., committed to Schiano during the game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude

Both cause and consequence of Columbus as the “plague city” is City government’s—Council and paid staff including Columbus Police Department—rudeness. In ways that once surprised me, the City’s disrespect, dismissal, and incivility mirror the literal crudeness of the failing physical city, from filth to lack of sanitation, and endless broken streets and sidewalks. (See my “The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Dec. 17, 2022.)
COLUMBUS, OH
Building Design & Construction

Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena

Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car

Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QFytmo. Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald’s was …. Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QFytmo. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy