3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
The Disapperance of Akia Eggleston
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State history
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta Eggleston
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Hicks Prioritized Team over Self As Freshman While Awaiting Opportunity to Play Bigger Role for Ohio State
Despite being the No. 1-ranked linebacker and No. 7 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2022, C.J. Hicks didn’t play a single defensive snap for Ohio State as a true freshman. Such was life for a linebacker outside the two-deep on Ohio State’s depth chart in Jim Knowles’...
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Staying at Ohio State for Senior Season
Lathan Ransom is staying at Ohio State for his senior season. The Buckeye safety will not enter the 2023 NFL draft, instead opting to return at OSU for another year, his father told the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom legitimized himself as a potential early draft entrant with a breakout junior season...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff
The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
Eleven Warriors
Defensive Tackle Jayden Jackson Was Thrilled to Receive an Offer from Ohio State, Justin Scott Will Commit Jan. 31, Adrian Posse Decommits from Auburn
Jayden Jackson remembers all too well watching Ohio State growing up. So when OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered him on Wednesday, the defensive tackle prospect couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’ve been there multiple times and I was hoping that would be a school I eventually got an...
Best NFL Draft destinations for Ohio State star CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud gave Ohio State football fans hope of a potential return but the star quarterback ultimately declared for the NFL Draft on Monday, the deadline for players to do so. The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t yet on the horizon, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from thinking about where Stroud could land in the NFL.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Improves to 18-0, NCAA Approves Transformation Committee Recommendations and Clemson Hires Garrett Riley
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Eighteen games into the 2022-23 season, Ohio State women’s basketball still hasn’t lost this year. The Buckeyes’ best-ever start in program history continued...
Greg Schiano earns football pledge from 4-star athlete during Ohio State hoops classic
Rutgers is having a good day. In addition to the men’s basketball team getting sweet revenge against Ohio State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in front of a packed house, and Steve Pikiell adding a commitment from five-star, top-10 prospect Ace Bailey after the game, Greg Schiano joined the spoils when four-star athlete Gabriel Winowich, from Detroit Country Day in Franklin, Mich., committed to Schiano during the game.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
Both cause and consequence of Columbus as the “plague city” is City government’s—Council and paid staff including Columbus Police Department—rudeness. In ways that once surprised me, the City’s disrespect, dismissal, and incivility mirror the literal crudeness of the failing physical city, from filth to lack of sanitation, and endless broken streets and sidewalks. (See my “The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Dec. 17, 2022.)
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car
Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QFytmo. Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald’s was …. Police: Man killed at south Columbus McDonald's was trying to find stolen car. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QFytmo. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 1-16-2023....
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
