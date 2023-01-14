ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD arrests 2 suspects allegedly involved in homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year. The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested in Santa Rosa for Trafficking Crystal Meth

A Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to two arrests for trafficking crystal meth. Last weekend, police pulled over a car with two people inside for several traffic code violations. The officer searched the car and found several cell phones and 13 one-pound packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine. The two suspects, Brandon Olguin and his wife, Maria Olguin-Chavez, were arrested at the scene. Police later searched their residence on the 2300 block of Summercreek Drive and found more evidence of narcotics sales.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of shooting at vehicles with BB or pellet gun in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood arrested a man who was allegedly "discharging projectiles" at passing vehicles on one of the city's major roads Friday and early Saturday.According to officers, at least seven vehicles were struck while traveling along Brentwood Boulevard between Homecoming Way and Sunset Road between 5:40 a.m. Friday and 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Police said a pellet or BB gun was possibly used.Following an investigation, police searched a home on Almond Drive, less than a mile from where the incidents took place, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Evidence was collected and the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hansenpusch, was arrested.Hansenpusch was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, police said.No injuries were reported from the incidents.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Brentwood police at 925-809-7911. 
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested for possession of multiple firearms, narcotics

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for possession of firearms and narcotics following a traffic stop on Friday, according to Santa Rosa police. At around 1:30 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations in the area of Sonoma Avenue and Farmers Lane. The officer conducted a probable cause search […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

East Palo Alto police officer shot with ghost gun

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto Police officer was shot overnight following a traffic stop on the 2700 block of Fordham Street near Purdue Avenue. The officer tried to stop a dark-colored Dodge Charger just after 11 p.m., according to officials. The driver, Willie Wiley, 44, fled and led the officers on […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police officers will not face charges for Arturo Gomez's death

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office released a report Friday on the 2021 in-custody death of 33-year-old Arturo Gomez in Antioch. Prosecutors concluded that Antioch Police Department officers who physically restrained Gomez committed no wrongdoing and will not face charges. The report was publicly released as part of a county protocol […]
ANTIOCH, CA
