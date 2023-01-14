ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win

By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31od7b_0kEVqECg00

No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Denver Nuggets. Especially when it comes to the Clippers.

Jamal Murray scored 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 22 in a 115-103 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night that Jokic missed because of right wrist management.

“We got a lot of guys that can play,” said Murray, who rolled his ankle.

The Nuggets gained sole possession of first in the Western Conference over the idle Memphis Grizzlies with their fifth straight win.

“I didn't want to make a big deal of Nikola not being here,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That's disrespectful to those other players.”

The Nuggets defeated the Clippers for the second time in a week, although this one was much closer than the 31-point beatdown they handed out at Ball Arena.

At least until the fourth quarter. That's when the Nuggets pulled away, stretching a three-point lead into double digits. They scored nine in a row to go up 104-92, their largest lead of the game. Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer and Bruce Brown added four points. Gordon finished with 17 points.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. He didn't have running mate Paul George, who sat out with a hamstring injury. Norman Powell added 18 points off the bench and John Wall had 16. They've dropped seven of eight.

“The effort is there,” Leonard said. “The execution part wasn't in that second half.”

Murray crashed into a woman sitting courtside while chasing the ball in the fourth. She emerged laughing and he grabbed her hand to make sure she wasn't hurt. He finished with eight rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes.

“Jamal Murray is more than a scorer. Jamal Murray is a complete basketball player," Malone said. “He's a guy who should be given All-Star recognition because of the way he impacts the game.”

Denver's Zeke Nnaji got posterized twice — first by Leonard on a one-handed jam in the third and then by Wall on a dunk in the fourth. Both drew raucous cheers.

Trailing by five, the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 20-8, including nine in a row, to lead 81-74 in the third. Former Clipper DeAndre Jordan and Porter dunked and Gordon hit a 3-pointer.

“It was a great opportunity for a lot of people to play,” Jordan said. “It was really good for us.”

Robert Covington hit a 3-pointer and Wall made a pair of free throws to leave the Clippers trailing 86-81 going into the fourth.

The Clippers controlled the first half, when they led by seven.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Malone said he's hoping Jokic's wrist calms down so he can play Sunday. ... Improved to 3-0 over LA this season.

Clippers: Their bench outscored Denver's reserves, 46-30. ... Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) sat out his third straight game. ... Fell to .500 at 22-22. ... Have dropped five straight to the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Orlando on Sunday to open a five-game homestand.

Clippers: Host Houston on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday. Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams coming off Grizzlies' bench on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dillon Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Willliams back to a role off the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 51 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118 on Monday, for their seventh straight victory. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sportingalert.com

LA Clippers hand Rockets 10th successive loss (Jan. 15)

LOS ANGELES – 15 Jan — The Los Angeles Clippers beat the struggling Houston Rockets, 121-100 on Sunday. Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points and hit five 3-pointers, while grabbing six rebounds for the Clippers. Watch the video highlights and box score. Despite Houston’s strong start, the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5

DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a matchup of backup goaltenders. The Flames hold the first wild-card position in the West. Joe Pavelski had two goals and an assist for the Stars, who are winless in two straight and four of their last six games. Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Jamie Benn and Colin Miller also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves in his 13th start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

ABC News

986K+
Followers
204K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy