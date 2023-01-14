ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Chris Paddack, Twins agree to $12.5M, 3-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins and right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack have agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, according to multiple reports Friday night.

The deal, which was first reported by The Athletic, was pending completion of a physical exam.

Paddack is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, the second of his career. He had the ligament replacement procedure on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego. Returning from the operation typically takes a full year.

Paddack was one of eight Twins players eligible for salary arbitration. The 27-year-old will make $2.5 million this season, $2.5 million in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025. He can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses.

The Twins also avoided arbitration by agreeing Friday to one-year deals with right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcalá ($790,000), infielder Kyle Farmer ($5,585,000), right-handed pitcher Jorge López ($3,525,000), right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle ($7.5 million), right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagán ($3.5 million) and left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar ($2.4 million).

Their lone arbitration-eligible player who remained unsigned was infielder Luis Arraez , the American League batting champion. Arraez asked for $6.1 million and the club offered $5 million.

Paddack will provide rotation depth once he's back, behind Sonny Gray , Kenta Maeda , Joe Ryan , Bailey Ober and Mahle. Maeda is also returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

