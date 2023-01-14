JA’s Laurendine Named MS Gatorade Volleyball Player of Year for Second Year in a Row
Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine has again been named Mississippi Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Laurendine also earned the honor for the 2021-22 season.
She is committed to play college volleyball at Auburn.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0