ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

WNCC women fall to Casper in a close contest

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up the Region IX Crossover tourney with a heartbreaking 61-59 loss to No. 23 Casper College at Cougar Palace Saturday afternoon. The other games in the tourney at Cougar Palace on Saturday saw Laramie County Community College top Northeastern Junior...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Chance of snow Sunday night into Monday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents could see some wintry weather today and in the coming days as low temperatures could bring snowy conditions with them. Though the snow is possible, the National Weather Service in Riverton doesn’t predict much, with less than a half-inch in the forecast. Snow is expected to pick back up at night and continue into Monday morning.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Horse Therapy Rest and Relaxation Lodge Officially Open in Casper

Ropes & Roses Therapy Services, an occupational therapy and equine assisted therapy practice, has officially opened its Rest and Relaxation Lodge in Casper. That's according to a Facebook post from the practice's founder and owner, Karol Santistevan. Santistevan, the co-founder and former Executive Director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/6/22–1/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie

Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy