News Channel Nebraska
WNCC women fall to Casper in a close contest
The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up the Region IX Crossover tourney with a heartbreaking 61-59 loss to No. 23 Casper College at Cougar Palace Saturday afternoon. The other games in the tourney at Cougar Palace on Saturday saw Laramie County Community College top Northeastern Junior...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
oilcity.news
Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
oilcity.news
Chance of snow Sunday night into Monday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents could see some wintry weather today and in the coming days as low temperatures could bring snowy conditions with them. Though the snow is possible, the National Weather Service in Riverton doesn’t predict much, with less than a half-inch in the forecast. Snow is expected to pick back up at night and continue into Monday morning.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Former Casper mayor becomes Natrona commissioner
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Natrona County swore in two new commissioners. And one of them is already the chairman. So how did this rookie to the Board become the leader so fast?. Newly elected commissioner Steven Freel got elected as chairman of the...
PHOTOS: Horse Therapy Rest and Relaxation Lodge Officially Open in Casper
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services, an occupational therapy and equine assisted therapy practice, has officially opened its Rest and Relaxation Lodge in Casper. That's according to a Facebook post from the practice's founder and owner, Karol Santistevan. Santistevan, the co-founder and former Executive Director of Reach 4A Star Riding Academy,...
Vehicle VS Pedestrian Collision Restricts Traffic on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Wyoming Boulevard Friday night. That's according to Casper Police Department Sgt. Broneck, who told K2 Radio News that a collision occurred Friday evening at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Legion Lane. "At about 1815, we got a call for a pedestrian versus...
oilcity.news
Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/6/22–1/13/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
SkyWest Airlines considering larger flights out of Casper-Natrona County International Airport
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, SkyWest Airlines has flown passengers out of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on 50-seat airplanes. In the near future, however, the airline could be upgrading its aircraft to hold up to 76 passengers. Though SkyWest has not yet made a determination on the issue,...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie
Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
