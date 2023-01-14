Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal
Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA. As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA. The four-time All-Star reportedly is set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the...
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
“I think Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, but LeBron’s had the greatest career” - Doc Rivers fuels the NBA GOAT debate
Doc Rivers recently chimed in on the GOAT debate, and his unique view gives a different perspective on the conversation
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
"Stephen Curry Will Be Pissed If They Do Nothing", Executive Claims Curry Wants Warriors To Make A Trade
Stephen Curry is said to be waiting for the Golden State Warriors' strategy ahead of trade deadline.
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Want To Trade Derrick Rose, But Only If They Can Send Him To A Contender
The Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, but there's a catch.
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs
Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
"When Jordan left Pippen, he was a MVP candidate" - Paul Pierce preaches about sacrificing for the other star
Paul Pierce is certain Scottie Pippen could be "the" guy, but he took a step back for Michael Jordan
Charles Barkley Once Explained He'd Throw Punches At Dennis Rodman To Nullify Him At The Start Of Games
Charles Barkley revealed the tricks he used to neutralize Dennis Rodman when he got too annoying.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
