BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, it’s nice to get a fresh perspective. Anyone who’s watched Indiana men’s basketball team recently knows Saturday’s defensive effort was vastly improved over recent games. How could it not be? Indiana had given up an average of 86.3 points in its last three games. On Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Wisconsin barely cleared half that total as Indiana won 63-45.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO