Arizona State

Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square

If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers

PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend

The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
ARIZONA STATE

