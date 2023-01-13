Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Hobbs’ first Arizona budget defunds border strike force, universal school choice program – The Center Square
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected $1.5M from corporations, special interests for inauguration
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on everything from...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
knau.org
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona Condo Prices Fall Faster Than Single-Family Homes, Against Nationwide Trend
The pandemic caused a strong demand for homes with more space, which led to historically high housing prices. Now, record-high interest rates and inflation are driving buyers to a more affordable alternative: condos. This shift is making single-family home prices undergo a dramatic price correction across the nation; however, condo...
