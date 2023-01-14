ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi

Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara

Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Oxnard, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ventura High School soccer team will have a game with Oxnard High School on January 17, 2023, 17:15:00.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony

After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events

For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go

(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Road fallen away near Ojai

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
OJAI, CA

