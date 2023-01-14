Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi
Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
Noozhawk
Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara
Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Giulia Piccoletti Scores nine Goals in two Oxnard Tournament Wins
Carpinteria sophomore girls water polo standout Giulia Piccoletti scored nine goals in two wins at the Oxnard Tournament Saturday, helping the Warriors turn around the previous day’s 0-2 showing. Piccoletti had five goals in an 8-3 victory over Malibu, and then came back to score four goals in a...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week
Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Ashley Verduzco Scores 2 Goals to Help Beat Nordhoff 4-0
Carpinteria senior midfielder Ashley Verduzco scored two goals in a 4-0 Citrus Coast League win over Nordhoff at home Friday. The Warriors got on the board early when sophomore forward Averi Alexander collected a mis-cleared ball inside the Nordhoff goal area and hammered a shot to the back of the net.
Noozhawk
Strong Second Half Pushes Bishop Diego Girls over St. Bonaventure 33-30 for 18th Win
The Bishop Diego girls came from behind for their 18th win Saturday, 33-30 over host St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League game. The Cardinals trailed 16-8 in the second quarter and were down 19-13 at halftime. “We struggled offensively early,” Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said. “We took great shots...
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Gauchos Have Miles To Go With Their Well-Traveled Basketball Star
Miles Norris thought he’d completed the last act of his highlight-reel basketball career at the Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s Man on the Flying Trapeze launched himself into the arena’s wood-beam rafters and tipped in a teammate’s miss for the final basket of a 67-60 victory over Hawaii in last year’s home finale.
Oxnard, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony
After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
Huge tree falls, crushing car in Lompoc
A large tree fell along South H Street in Lompoc on Sunday, completely crushing at least one car that was parked along the side of the road.
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events
For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
kvta.com
For Ventura County: 1 Down And 1 To Go
(Radar track at 7:48 AM Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 8 AM Sunday--The first of two weekend storm systems moved through Ventura County Saturday. It brought between 1-2 inches of rain to...
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain Falling Again Over Southland, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will continue to be drenched with off-and-on precipitation through Monday, forecasters say.
Video of mountain lion roaming Westlake Village neighborhood sparks excitement, health concerns
A home security camera captured a mountain lion prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood, and the homeowners say it isn't the first time the big cat has walked through their property.
Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead
A slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week. The post Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms
On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Road fallen away near Ojai
More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
