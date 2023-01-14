Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Brewery Hosts Dry Bar Every Monday In January
Imagine a brewery full of people of all ages drinking, but there is no alcohol involved. That is the goal of dry night takeovers at Nothing's Left Brewery in Tulsa. The menu has dozens of options for non-alcoholic drinks. Whether it is a flight, mojito or anything made behind the...
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Jarrett Farms In Ramona Celebrating Reopening With New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening Saturday with new ownership. Jarrett Farms can be used for everything from a wedding venue to birthday parties. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke to the new owners about why they wanted to renovate the space.
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
News On 6
Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State
The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
pmq.com
Can This Small Pizza Chain Set a New World Record?
The current record for the world’s largest pizza party is 1,046 attendees, but the owners of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa think they can beat it. They’ll make their attempt prior to a college basketball game at the University of Tulsa on January 21. Pizza fans in Tulsa...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KOKI FOX 23
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
13-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Tulsa, Police Investigating
Police said a teenager was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon just two miles away form the scene of a drive-by shooting on the same day. Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old was hit by a truck near East Latimer and Yale when the driver ran a stop sign. Officers say...
news9.com
Welltown Brewing Pauses Alcohol Sales After License Expires
A Tulsa brewery says they're temporarily pausing alcohol sales because their liquor license wasn't renewed on time. Welltown Brewery posted the announcement on social media, saying there was a clerical error with a third-party company they use to handle their licenses. They say they're working with them to resolve it...
news9.com
Alpha Phi Alpha Honors Dr. King At Tulsa Church He Spoke At In 1960
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa back in 1960, eight years before he was killed. Both the church and King’s former fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, came together to honor his legacy Monday. Carol Singleton was only 12 when she heard Dr....
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
News On 6
Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa
Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Several sporting events plan to call Tulsa host city in 2023
The Tulsa Sports Commission is gearing up for a big year in 2023, hosting several major sporting events that will bring big business to the city.
Comments / 0