Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Brewery Hosts Dry Bar Every Monday In January

Imagine a brewery full of people of all ages drinking, but there is no alcohol involved. That is the goal of dry night takeovers at Nothing's Left Brewery in Tulsa. The menu has dozens of options for non-alcoholic drinks. Whether it is a flight, mojito or anything made behind the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies

Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State

The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
TULSA, OK
pmq.com

Can This Small Pizza Chain Set a New World Record?

The current record for the world’s largest pizza party is 1,046 attendees, but the owners of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa think they can beat it. They’ll make their attempt prior to a college basketball game at the University of Tulsa on January 21. Pizza fans in Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa doesn’t always get the love it deserves. But take some time to explore Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, and you’ll quickly find out why this up-and-coming destination is well worth a visit. Tulsa was once known as the “Oil Capital of the World,” and today, you’ll still find...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Welltown Brewing Pauses Alcohol Sales After License Expires

A Tulsa brewery says they're temporarily pausing alcohol sales because their liquor license wasn't renewed on time. Welltown Brewery posted the announcement on social media, saying there was a clerical error with a third-party company they use to handle their licenses. They say they're working with them to resolve it...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Alpha Phi Alpha Honors Dr. King At Tulsa Church He Spoke At In 1960

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the First Baptist Church of North Tulsa back in 1960, eight years before he was killed. Both the church and King’s former fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, came together to honor his legacy Monday. Carol Singleton was only 12 when she heard Dr....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Dog reaching for donut blamed for Bixby house fire

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby dog and her love for donuts could have cost one family its home. Jessica Hopwood says her family woke up to smoke alarms going off just after midnight but it wasn’t until they watched back home surveillance video that they understood what really happened.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Several City Projects Over Budget In Tulsa

Several major projects in Tulsa are over budget, according to a briefing city councilors received a few days ago, but Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city is still in good shape. The sales tax committee gave a report to the city council last week that showed a shortfall in a major city project. That project is the Gilcrease Museum.
TULSA, OK

