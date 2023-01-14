Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Redmond Senior Center to offer next session of ‘Tech Zoomers’ program
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial...
610KONA
Oregon Water Projects Receive Federal Funds
Oregon projects aimed at increasing water efficiency will receive $198,668 in federal funding. The grants, announced last week by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, will help the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
opb.org
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
While much of Oregon has received rain the past few weeks, certain parts of the state are still struggling with worsening drought conditions. The Crook County Court declared a drought emergency in a Thursday meeting, asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare her own emergency and make disaster relief funds available.
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 15-21
NE 17th Street Irrigation Work (Terrebonne Area) – Work associated with Central Oregon Irrigation District facilities will be occurring near NE 17th Street between Smith Rock Way and Wilcox Avenue. Traffic Information – Moderate truck traffic is anticipated in the project vicinity. Road users should exercise caution when traveling...
KTVZ
Injured puppy who survived Bend head-on crash undergoes surgery, thanks to community assist
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A puppy who survived but was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend on Saturday underwent leg surgery Monday at a Bend emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations. Dill – short for Diligence – was brought...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
