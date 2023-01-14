Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
biztimes.biz
4th generation continues 80 years of family tradition at SW Wisconsin business
Address: 447 Canal St., Bloomington, Wis. Hardware store hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Closed Sundays. Home center hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon; Closed Sundays. Phone: 608-994-2707. Online: hermsens.com. BLOOMINGTON, Wis. —...
First In Decades; Tornado Touches Down In Iowa County [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
KIMT
North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
KCRG.com
Ice Fest kicks off at Dubuque's river museum
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
KCRG.com
Rising prices, costs surround eggs
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
KCRG.com
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
KCRG.com
Dubuque group working toward eliminating human trafficking
A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the number of people being trafficked locally.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
x1071.com
Theft from Dubuque Motel
Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
Comments / 0