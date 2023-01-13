Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death Is Astounding: Details
Despite being the only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley‘s net worth is surprisingly less than what his only heir should have for a fortune. Keep reading for details on how much money Lisa Marie has. What Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth?. Elvis’ only...
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Custody battle may loom for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins: report
The fate of Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters could involve a nasty custody battle between their father and other relatives. Michael Lockwood, 61, the father of Finley and Harper, who were left motherless when Lisa Marie died Thursday of cardiac arrest at age 54, will not back down when it comes to getting custody of his girls, TMZ reported Saturday. One source who knows Lockwood, Presley’s fourth husband, told TMZ: “It’ll be a cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children.” Presley had 60% custody of the twins at the time of her death — leaving Lockwood 40%....
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin. A representative for Presley’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRobbie Knievel, Second-Generation Daredevil, Dies at 60'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, More Remember Lisa Marie PresleyLisa Marie Presley, Singer, Songwriter and Elvis' Daughter, Dies at 54 Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. She was rushed to the hospital earlier...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Scary Health Emergency
Elvis family fans on Twitter are sharing their support for the Presleys after hearing that Lisa Marie Presley suffered a scary health emergency on Tuesday. For years, Presley's close circle of family and friends have been concerned about the health and lifestyle choices of Elvis' only child, says RadarOnline. Their insider sources claim that Presley said she would die if she didn't get help following her divorce from Michael Lockwood in 2016. In order to keep herself from turning to drugs and alcohol to stave off the pain, Presley took preemptive steps to fight the addiction and checked herself into a rehabilitation center.
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
newsnationnow.com
Historian compares Lisa Marie Presley’s legacy to Elvis
(NewsNation) — Hollywood historian Hadley Hall Meares spoke out Thursday on the importance of Lisa Marie Presley and the legacy she’ll leave behind. “It’s just such a tragic thing, and I just think so many parallels about the end of her life and the end of Elvis’ life, and the legacy that she leaves behind, and how important this family is to kind of the American psyche,” Meares said on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”
Lisa Marie Presley talks about relationship with Elvis (2003)
In a 2003 interview with CNN, Lisa Marie Presley talked about what her relationship was like with her father, Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos
Look back on the ups and downs Elvis Presley's only daughter experienced in her 54 years Lisa Marie Presley Is Born Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley, was born on Feb. 1, 1968. "The nurse brought her into my room and I cradled her in my arms. She was so tiny, so beautiful," Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. "Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had...
Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: CBS News Flash Jan. 13, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley – Elvis’ only child -- has died after suffering cardiac arrest at 54. The singer had just attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, celebrating Austin Butler's award for playing her father in "Elvis." Authorities say at least seven people were killed when powerful storms slammed the Southeast. And tax season begins Jan. 23. The deadline to file was extended to April 18.
Kid Rock Asks For Prayers Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Sudden Death
On Friday (January 13th), Kid Rock took to his Instagram to ask for prayers less than 24 hours after Lisa Marie Presley suddenly passed away. “There is not enough love to share for Lisa Marie,” Kid Rock declared about Presley. “Please pray for her, her children, and family. Only god knows why.”
Michael Jackson’s Three Kids Are Now Fully Grown
Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the 20th century’s most significant cultural figures, having been dubbed the “King of Pop.” The legendary singer died over 13 years ago, leaving behind his three young children: Prince, Paris, and Bigi. Despite Michael Jackson’s fame and popularity, he kept his children away from the paparazzi during their childhood.
Inside The Plush Custom Jet of Elvis And The Trip He Gave Lisa Marie
One thing I've always admired about Elvis Presley was the exhuberant way he seemed to tackle life. He was more than just a stage persona - Elvis had a remarkable and consistent "bigger than life" flair. He poured out his heart and pushed the boundaries of his day....in music, dancing, fashion, even lifestyle. Nothing done by Elvis was half hearted - and being the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis certainly had the financial means to go all-out and over-the-top whenever he wanted. From his customized home and cars to his personal relationships, Elvis seemed to be an "all or nothing" kind of guy. Probably the most personal testament to this was his relationship with Lisa Marie, his daughter. From day one, Elvis went all-in as a parent. With his resources, nothing was out of bounds for his baby girl. With Lisa Marie's untimely death on January 1, it seems like an appropriate time to share a touching story of how Elvis poured his heart into a special project and how Lisa Marie, herself, was at the heart of it all.
Billy Bush Felt Something Was Off With Lisa Marie Presley On Golden Globes Red Carpet
Lisa Marie Presley‘s final interview was on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globes and Billy Bush says he immediately felt alarmed after chatting with her. Presley, who was Elvis‘ only daughter, died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father.
Comments / 0