ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Class of 2023 WR Jalen Pope Flips Commitment from Air Force to OSU

Class of 2023 receiver prospect Jalen Pope committed to Air Force just weeks ago right before Christmas, but on Sunday, he flipped his decision to Oklahoma State in a surprising twist that followed a weekend official visit to Stillwater. Pope announced the news himself on Twitter and tagged head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn along with his high school coach.
STILLWATER, OK
liveforlivemusic.com

Colorado Springs Amphitheater The Sunset Gets Final Approval [Photos]

A new outdoor amphitheater is coming to Colorado Springs following the city council’s final approval of The Sunset. The 8,000-capacity venue from entertainment company Notes Live is expected to open for the 2024 touring season. First announced back in April 2022, Notes Live last week said it “plans to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Suspect in Canon City Homicide Arrested

A suspect in a Canon City homicide that occurred on the night of January 6th has been arrested. 36-year-old Joseph Tippet was taken into custody in Salida Friday night by the Colorado State Patrol. He was transported to the Fremont County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.
SALIDA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations and events in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Jan. 16 we look back at the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message. In the Pikes Peak Region, multiple committees, nonprofits, businesses, and organizations are coming together to hold a series of commemorations today in honor of Dr. King. The series of events The post Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations and events in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 1 injured, another arrested near Springs King Soopers

Around $50,000 of stolen property found sitting outside Colorado Springs home, police say. Authorities say they found two excavators, one truck and trailers. Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year. The evacuation followed a phoned-in bomb threat. Attendees helped raise more than $55,000 in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fight among Fort Carson soldiers leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a disturbance among several Fort Carson soldiers that left a man injured early Saturday morning on Jan. 14. At approximately 12:55 a.m., officers with CSPD’s Downtown Area Response Team (DART) were called near Pikes Peak Avenue and Cascade Avenue to investigate a reported disturbance. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Denver hospital after being hit by a Colorado Springs bus earlier this week.  According to a GoFundMe page to assist with his medical expenses, the boy lives with special needs. “Right now he has a broken pelvis, broken leg, broken arm, and broken The post 13-year-old recovering from long list of injuries after being hit by Colorado Springs bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the weekend According to the sheriff's office, Edgar was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his home, located off Sullivan Circle in Security, by foot. He was last seen The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old boy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: D8 teacher joins Manitou Incline’s 500 Club

A D-8 teacher isn’t just climbing the education ladder. He’s in the record books now for his climbs on the famous Manitou Incline. Jacob Godino, who teaches 4th grade at Patriot Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson D-8, just became the 26th person to enter the 500 Club -- someone who accomplishes the incredible feat of ascending The post The School Buzz: D8 teacher joins Manitou Incline’s 500 Club appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy