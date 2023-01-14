Effective: 2023-01-16 23:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Upshur ...........A FEW SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT........... A brief period of light freezing rain is possible over the next few hours across some of the deeper mountain valleys where temperatures remain at or slightly below freezing. Temperatures will gradually warm overnight, but a few slick spots remain possible before temperatures do so. Freezing rain may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO