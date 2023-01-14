Effective: 2023-01-16 21:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Monterey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. .Excessive runoff will lead to additional rises on the Salinas River for the next 48 hours. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Minor flooding will continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding continues. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding. At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near spreckels will have minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 12/09/1966. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm PST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 21.2 Mon 8 pm PST 21.9 22.3 21.8

