Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 08:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Joaquin FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding is on-going caused by excessive rainfall over the last 24 hours. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 800 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 754 PM PST, Emergency management reported widespread flooding in Acampo, including portions of State Route 99. - Acampo area from Peltier Road to Acampo, portions of State Route 99, including the off-ramp from SR 99 to Woodbridge Rd are experiencing widespread road closures due to on-going flooding. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Acampo, South Woodbridge and North Woodbridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 21:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 09:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Monterey The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. .Excessive runoff will lead to additional rises on the Salinas River for the next 48 hours. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Minor flooding will continue. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding continues. * WHERE...Salinas River near Spreckels. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Lowland agricultural areas will have minor flooding. At 23.0 feet, A few homes near the Salinas River along the reach of the river gage will begin to flood. River Road near spreckels will have minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.8 feet tomorrow evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 12/09/1966. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm PST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Salinas River Spreckels 23.0 21.2 Mon 8 pm PST 21.9 22.3 21.8
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of moderate rain are expected. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
