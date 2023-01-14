Powerhouse Plays – January 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.
Powerhouse Plays features the best plays and playmakers from Friday night.
Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:
- USF vs. Northern State – Double Header
- Augustana vs. U-Mary – Double Header
- Lincoln vs. Huron girls
- West Central vs. St. Thomas More girls
- Stampede vs. Fargo Force
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0