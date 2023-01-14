Powerhouse Plays – January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The return of the KELOLAND SportsZone, also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.

Powerhouse Plays features the best plays and playmakers from Friday night.

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

USF vs. Northern State – Double Header

Augustana vs. U-Mary – Double Header

Lincoln vs. Huron girls

West Central vs. St. Thomas More girls

Stampede vs. Fargo Force

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.