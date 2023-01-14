ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

By Grant Sweeter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night.

This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more.

Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • USF vs. Northern State – Double Header
  • Augustana vs. U-Mary – Double Header
  • Roosevelt vs. Washington girls
  • Lincoln vs. Huron girls
  • West Central vs. St. Thomas More girls
  • Stampede vs. Fargo Force
