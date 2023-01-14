KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Calgary Flames, Walker Duehr is the first player born in South Dakota to score a goal in the NHL. He grew up in Sioux Falls and is following his dream. “Pretty cool feeling, something you dream of, so it was pretty cool,” said Walker. Walker Duehr’s first […]

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO