KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night.
This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more.
Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
- USF vs. Northern State – Double Header
- Augustana vs. U-Mary – Double Header
- Roosevelt vs. Washington girls
- Lincoln vs. Huron girls
- West Central vs. St. Thomas More girls
- Stampede vs. Fargo Force
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0